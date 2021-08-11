PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $813,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ PRAA opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.39.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.
PRA Group Company Profile
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
