PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $813,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.39.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PRA Group by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in PRA Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PRA Group by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

