Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $878,366.50 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 159,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $878,366.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,697,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,837,614. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,100 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $11,529.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 18,247 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $103,825.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 24,839 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $170,892.32.

On Thursday, June 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 178,623 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,209,277.71.

On Monday, June 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 55,541 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $396,007.33.

On Friday, June 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $3,856,665.19.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 155,227 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,120,738.94.

On Monday, June 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 203,233 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $1,416,534.01.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 83,992 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $553,507.28.

On Friday, May 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 72,811 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $494,386.69.

Precigen stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.17. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Precigen by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Precigen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Precigen by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

