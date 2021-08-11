Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $10.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,725.58. The company had a trading volume of 764,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,135. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,528.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

