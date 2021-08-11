Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total value of $37,844,469.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 437,974 shares of company stock worth $246,530,067. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $8.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,753.79. The stock had a trading volume of 749,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,557. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,598.50. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.