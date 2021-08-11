Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 281 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.73. The company had a trading volume of 865,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,894. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $112.03 and a one year high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.