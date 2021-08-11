Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $189.50. 2,288,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.