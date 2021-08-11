Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $368,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 970 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after buying an additional 109,455 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $5.92 on Wednesday, reaching $413.89. 2,932,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $414.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $374.71.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

