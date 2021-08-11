Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 1.4% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.33. 182,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.61. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

