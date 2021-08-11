Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to post sales of $49.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.00 million and the highest is $51.02 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $45.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $192.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.20 million to $196.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $208.28 million, with estimates ranging from $195.90 million to $217.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFBC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $18,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 41,307 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFBC opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $908.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

