Pretium Resources (PVG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Pretium Resources to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

TSE:PVG opened at C$10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.88. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of C$10.50 and a twelve month high of C$19.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.98.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pretium Resources to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.93.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

