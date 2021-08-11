Pretium Resources (PVG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Pretium Resources to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

TSE:PVG opened at C$10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.88. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of C$10.50 and a twelve month high of C$19.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.98.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pretium Resources to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.93.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Earnings History for Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.