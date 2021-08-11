Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 21.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 9.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 60,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 125.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RFP stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 3.14.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 10.25%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

RFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

