Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New $217,000 Investment in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PING. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.33. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

