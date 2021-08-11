Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases New Shares in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 912,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45,307 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 189,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 34,727 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 52,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HURC opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.29 million, a PE ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.62. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.92 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 0.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

Hurco Companies Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

