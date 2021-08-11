Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Orion Energy Systems were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 280,204 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 53,766 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $152.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OESX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

