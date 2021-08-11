Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 324,100 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 242,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.99. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $954.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAHC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.