Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 618,803 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,552,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,903,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,774,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after acquiring an additional 638,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,034,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DouYu International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

DouYu International stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

