Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 347,624 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $13,325,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth $253,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 248.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 88,788 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 486,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of several research reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

DK opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. On average, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

