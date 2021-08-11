Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Primoris Services stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.86. 8,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

