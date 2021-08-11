Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 20,934 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 218,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $14,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 55,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.88. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

