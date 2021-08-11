Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $13,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLX opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

