Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 22,849 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Clean Harbors worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,063,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,229,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,850,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $101.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.13.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

