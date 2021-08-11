Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $295,987,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $228,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $123,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $100,351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $93,957,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ModivCare alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $179.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $184.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.