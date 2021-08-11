Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.05, but opened at $35.71. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $35.02, with a volume of 23 shares traded.

The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20).

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $745,000.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.