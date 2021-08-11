Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 6,823 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 26.8% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 19.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 41.4% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.14. 18,544,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,808,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $219.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.