Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% in the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter.

IVE traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.79. 3,144,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,931. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.29. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

