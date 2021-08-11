Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,493. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

