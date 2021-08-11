ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,050,000 after buying an additional 322,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 297.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 240,960 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,746,000 after purchasing an additional 86,739 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 295.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 66,142 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 296.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 79,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.33. The stock had a trading volume of 182,973 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

