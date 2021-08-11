Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PTGX. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.12. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 142,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

