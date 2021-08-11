Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT Raised to $82.00 at Oppenheimer

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $57.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.64. Prothena has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $67.08.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192 over the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

