Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT Raised to $82.00 at Oppenheimer

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.
NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $57.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.64. Prothena has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $67.08.
In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192 over the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
