Prudential plc (LON:PRU) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON PRU traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,480.50 ($19.34). The company had a trading volume of 3,155,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,409.67. The company has a market capitalization of £38.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) target price on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,676.11 ($21.90).

In other Prudential news, insider Ming Lu bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Also, insider Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total value of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51). Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,006,412.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

