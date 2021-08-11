Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €96.00 ($112.94) price target from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PUM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €104.71 ($123.18).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €107.30 ($126.24) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €99.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. Puma has a 12 month low of €64.66 ($76.07) and a 12 month high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.