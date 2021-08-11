PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $15.83

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.83, but opened at $16.62. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 1,080 shares.

PCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PureCycle Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). As a group, equities analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at $50,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa Westerman acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,346,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

