Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $482,000 Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

TAN stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.87. 1,574,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,833. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.11. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

