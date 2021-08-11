Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE PMO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. 50,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,460. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.