Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.
NYSE PMO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. 50,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,460. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
