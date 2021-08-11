Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $17.97 on Monday. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $655.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 28,234 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter worth $1,822,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $230,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,054.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

