Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 85.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE GSBD opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

