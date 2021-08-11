Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Cut by Truist Securiti (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.85%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Sunday, July 25th.

HRTG stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.18 million, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $14.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

