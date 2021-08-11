Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RVLV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of RVLV opened at $66.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $74.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Revolve Group by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 496,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 83,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $4,258,100.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $498,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,490,531 shares of company stock worth $93,018,507. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

