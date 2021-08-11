Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Reduced by Analyst

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for fuboTV in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.48). Wedbush also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FUBO. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $28.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.45. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.87.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after buying an additional 137,479 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $21,362,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $18,802,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 1,685.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after buying an additional 754,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 1,955.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 461,937 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

