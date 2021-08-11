Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.49). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.60.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $207.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.24. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,297 shares of company stock valued at $20,953,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

