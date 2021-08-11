Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOLD. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.41.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.