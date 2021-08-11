Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Morphic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.58). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morphic’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.38) EPS.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. Morphic’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MORF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $59.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.06. Morphic has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

In other Morphic news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $961,280.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,754.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Linde sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $299,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,321 shares of company stock worth $12,091,493 in the last ninety days. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morphic by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Morphic by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Morphic by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

