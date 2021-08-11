Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Issued By William Blair

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Trane Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Shares of TT stock opened at $192.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.35. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $115.28 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

