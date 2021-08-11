Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Issued By SVB Leerink

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.34). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $31.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.01. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.