Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Royal Caribbean Group Issued By William Blair (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Royal Caribbean Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn ($3.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.28). William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($15.77) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $80.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.05. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

