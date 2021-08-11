Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for adidas AG Increased by Piper Sandler (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for adidas in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for adidas’ FY2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADDYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $181.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. adidas has a twelve month low of $147.88 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in adidas by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth about $440,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

