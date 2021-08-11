Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cogent Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $76.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 696.43 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.85. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,930,000 after acquiring an additional 202,323 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,851,000 after buying an additional 165,992 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,797,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 825,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,546,000 after buying an additional 44,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 781,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,737,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $187,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.