Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.65). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The company’s revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

FATE opened at $90.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.64. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.66.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

