Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Fox Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 6th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $160.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $69.95 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fox Factory by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

