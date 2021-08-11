Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.40.

Shares of GIL opened at C$47.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -272.08. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$25.03 and a 1-year high of C$47.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.75.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares in the company, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

